An airstrike by the Nigerian Army against an alleged terrorist camp in the state of Kaduna, located in the north of the country, “accidentally” killed at least 85 civilians who were participating in a religious festival on Sunday night (3), local authorities reported this Sunday. Tuesday (5).

The air attack was directed against a group of armed criminals who frequently attack and kidnap people in the northern region, but ended up hitting the town of Tudun Biri, where hundreds of people were celebrating a festival celebrating the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, according to the National Management Agency. Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Among the dead are children, women and the elderly, according to NEMA, which also reported 66 injured, some of whom are in serious condition at this time. The NGO Amnesty International, which raised the number of victims to 120, called for an investigation into the incident and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, expressed his “solidarity with the victims” and ordered a “thorough investigation into what happened”, which he described as “unfortunate, disturbing and painful”. The Nigerian Army, in turn, initially denied that it had killed innocent civilians, but later “admitted” the error and said that the “terrorists were hiding among the civilian population”.

Nigeria faces a serious security crisis, especially in the north and center of the country, where armed groups and jihadists carry out frequent attacks against civilians and security forces. Despite the government’s promises to combat violence, the attacks are repeated and leave hundreds dead and displaced. (With EFE Agency)