Forward of the youth national team of Nigeria Chidera Edjuke became a player of CSKA Moscow, it is reported on the site club.

As specified, last season the 22-year-old player played for the Dutch “Heerenveen”. In 25 games, he scored nine goals and made four assists.

Edjuke signed a four-year contract with CSKA. The club noted that the footballer has already passed a medical examination.

Earlier it was reported that CSKA the 21-year-old defender of Internacional and the Brazilian youth team Bruno Fuchs has passed. The contract with him is for five years.