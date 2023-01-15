Nigeria | Two violent attacks in Nigeria: A priest was burned in his home

The number of various armed groups has increased in Nigeria. Kidnappers are mainly motivated by money, but attacks by extremist Islamists have also increased.

Armed attackers burned alive a Catholic priest in the village of Kafi Koro in central Nigeria on Sunday, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

The attackers set fire to the priest’s home after first trying to enter the house. According to the authorities, the priest died in the fire.

Another priest was wounded while fleeing the burning building when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital.

Later on Sunday, another attack on Christians also took place. In the village of Dan Tsaun in northern Nigeria, attackers kidnapped five people who were preparing for a church service.

“The terrorists abducted five people from the house, shot the priest in the hand and fled with the five abductees,” a police spokesman Gambo Isa told AFP.

Possible ransom demands motivate most of the kidnappers, and the phenomenon has become a huge problem in Nigeria, especially in its northern parts. In January 2022, the Nigerian government designated criminals previously known as bandits as terrorists. This enables the authorities to take tougher measures against organizations.

In addition to criminal gangs, violent extremist Islamists also operate in Nigeria. Armed groups have attacked Christians in the past, especially in the northern parts of Nigeria. About half of Nigerians are Muslim and half Christian, and the religious division is also geographical: most Muslims live in the northern parts of the country, while Christians live in the south.

However, religiously motivated attacks are occurring in increasing numbers across Nigeria. At the beginning of June 2022 more than 20 people were killed and dozens wounded when gunmen armed with explosives opened fire at a Catholic church in the southern Nigerian city of Owo.

In January 2022 Criminals on motorcycles killed more than 200 people in Zamfara state in northwestern Nigeria in a few days.

In December 2020, bandits kidnapped more than 300 boys from a school in the Kankara region. The boys were finally released a week later after the bandits had negotiated with the authorities.

Of different kinds the number of armed groups has increased in Nigeria, experts estimate.

The northern parts of Nigeria have suffered for a long time, among other things, from the growing influence of the terrorist organization Boko Haram. Perhaps the school attack that received the most attention internationally took place in 2014, when Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls between the ages of 16 and 18. At that time, for example, the United States offered the country help to free the girls.

Nowadays, according to experts, the reason for kidnappings is purely money. Kidnappings and ransom demands have become a kind of income model for many groups, especially in the northern parts of Nigeria, where Boko Haram’s activities have weakened the general security situation and where there are few state security forces.

Presidential elections will be held in Nigeria on February 25. Especially in the north, there is fear that polling stations cannot be kept open due to insecurity.