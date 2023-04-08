Civil society leaders They denounced this Saturday the kidnapping this Friday by armed men of more than 80 peopleincluding minors, in the northwestern nigeriain the state of Zamfara.

“More of 80 people were kidnapped by bandits early on Friday in the village of Wanzamai, in the town of Tsafe,” Attahiru Mohammed, secretary of the Zamfara Civil Society Coalition (Zascon, for its acronym in English), told Efe.

“The victims, boys and girls, had gone to the forest to look for firewood to cook at around 8:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) when the bandits stopped them, surrounded them and took them away,” Mohammed said.

The Police, however, reduced the number of people in the hands of the captors to nine.

“Information received from the village commando chief reveals that (…) as they entered the forest, the bandits accosted them, kidnapped them and took them to an unknown location,” Mohammed Shehu, a spokesman, said in a statement. Zamfara police.

The agent assured that “the nearby police and other security agencies moved to the place and began the search and rescue with the aim of rescuing the hostages and arresting the attackers.”

According to the Zascon leader, “the incident has left the entire community confused, because many families have been affected. We have not been informed of the return or release of any of the kidnapping victims.“, he added.

Some Nigerian states – especially in the center and northwest of the country – suffer incessant attacks by “bandits”, a term used in the country to name criminal gangs that commit mass robberies and kidnappings for large ransoms.

The violence continues despite repeated promises by the outgoing president to

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to end the problem and deploy additional security forces to the area.

Added to this insecurity is that caused since 2009 by the activity of the jihadist group Boko Haram in the northeast of the country and, as of 2016, also by its split, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP, for its acronym in English). ).

EFE