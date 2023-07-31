Nigeria | The state imposed a curfew to curb rampant food looting

In Nigeria, food prices have skyrocketed since the government last month ended its support program that had kept fuel prices low. The price of gasoline quadrupled after this, which has been reflected in the price of food.

of Africa in Nigeria’s most populous country, Adamawa state on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew to curb rampant food looting. The curfew is statewide and was said to continue for 24 hours.

In the state capital, Yola, mobs of hundreds of people had broken into and emptied several food warehouses.

A video image was previously released from the capital of the eastern Nigerian state, where people are emptying the warehouse of the Nigerian Disaster Management Agency, NEMA, of sacks of grain, packages of pasta and other everyday food items.

of the UN according to a forecast earlier this year, the food security of more than 25 million Nigerians will be at risk this year.

The state of the largest national economy on the African continent has been weakened by the recession and the corona years. About half of the country’s 215 million inhabitants live on less than two euros a day.