Nigeria | The ruling party’s Tinubu declared the winner of the presidential election, the opposition criticized the election

Bola Tinubu of Nigeria’s ruling APC party strengthened his lead as the vote counting progressed. The opposition has accused the elections of being fraudulent.

28.2. 20:37 | Updated 5:45

in Nigeria the country’s Electoral Commission has on Wednesday declared the ruling APC party Bola Tinubu as the winner of the country’s presidential election, news agencies say.

According to Reuters and AFP, Tinubu received almost 8.8 million votes in the election, while the candidate of the main opposition party Atiku Abubakar received almost 7 million votes. Popular with young voters Peter Obi in turn collected more than 6 million votes.

There were a total of 18 presidential candidates.

The elections were already held on Saturday, but the counting of votes in Africa’s largest country by population has continued for a long time. In a country of more than 200 million inhabitants, there are more than 90 million eligible voters.

Tinubu strengthened his leadership position as the vote counting progressed. On Tuesday evening, the news agency AFP reported on the results obtained from 22 states, including the capital, Abuja. Official results were then missing from another 14 states.

Tinubu had so far won in nine states with a total of 5.7 million votes. Abubakar had won seven states and 4.4 million votes. Obi, on the other hand, won in five states and the capital and had received 2.9 million votes.

Tinubu was already in the lead earlier on Tuesday, when the official vote counts from 14 states had been received. According to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu had won in six states, Abubakar in five and Obi in three, reported AFP. Tinubu had received four million votes, Abubakar three million and Obi 1.6 million.

In the presidential election looking for a successor president For Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari’s successor is expected to tackle the insecurity prevailing in the country, the weak economic situation as well as the problems related to poverty.

According to Nigeria’s electoral law, a candidate can only win by getting more votes than his rival, if he gets at least a quarter of the votes in at least two-thirds of the country’s 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja, which Tinubu also managed to do.

Therefore, there is no need to organize a second round of elections.

AFP according to Nigeria’s two largest opposition parties on Tuesday demanded the cancellation of the election and a new vote. The parties claimed that the results had been manipulated.

The election voting on Saturday was mostly peaceful. However, many polling stations opened late and the results of local polling stations were slow to load.

The election board had promised to upload the results to its website directly from the polling stations. INEC, which oversees the election, said the problems were due to technical glitches.

According to the opposition’s accusations, the system’s failures allowed manipulation and discrepancies in the results.

“These elections are not free and by no means fair and open”, the chairman of the opposition Labor Party Julius Abure claimed according to AFP.

Nigeria has a long history of vote rigging and ballot buying. INEC has said the new technology would help reduce malpractices.

For vote counting it is feared that frustration will also erupt into violence, reports Reuters.

On the island of Lagos, for example, shops were closed and the streets were deserted on Tuesday morning. The island is one of the most densely populated places in Africa.

Correction 28.2. 8:48 p.m.: The picture earlier in the story was not Bola Tinubu but Kashim Shettima.