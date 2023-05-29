Monday, May 29, 2023
Nigeria | The new president was sworn in

May 29, 2023
in World Europe
Nigeria | The new president was sworn in

Several foreign leaders were present to watch Bola Tinubu’s inauguration ceremony.

of Africa in the most populous country, Nigeria, the country’s new president Bola Tinubu took the oath of office on Monday.

The 71-year-old Tinubu is a long-time politician who served as the governor of Lagos from 1999 to 2007. Tinubu, representing the APC party, won the presidential election held in February with 8.8 million votes. The runner-up is the PDP party Atiku Abubakar collected 6.9 million votes.

Several foreign leaders were present to watch Tinubu’s inauguration ceremony. The guests included, among others, the president of South Africa Cyril RamaphosaPresident of Rwanda Paul Kagame and the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo.

Nigeria the new administration faces great challenges. Nigeria’s economic growth has been sluggish and the number of poor has increased.

