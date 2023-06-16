Abuja (agencies)

Newly elected Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission as part of an investigation into allegations of misuse of office, the government announced, and he was later questioned by the security services.

The head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdirashid Bawa, has been suspended. He is the second senior official to be suspended since Tinubu took office two weeks ago, pledging to carry out economic reforms. “He directed Bawa to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the commission’s director of operations, who will oversee the office of the president until the conclusion of the investigation,” the government said in a statement. His suspension follows what the government said were “serious allegations of abuse of office”.

The Homeland Security and Intelligence Agency later announced that it had interrogated Bawa.

This committee investigates financial crimes such as money laundering, illegal gain, online fraud, and others.

The presidency did not elaborate on the allegations against Bawa.

Last week, the Tinubu government suspended the duties of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emifiele, before he was later suspended as part of an investigation into his performance.

Emifielle has recently come under criticism, particularly over his policy of replacing naira notes, the former official currency, with new notes.