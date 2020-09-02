Two tragedies have caused the death of 14 people in one month, reminding us of the dangers of navigation.

In quick succession, two shipwrecks have mourned the city of Lagos, Nigeria. Two passenger ships sank in the lagoon. On Monday, August 31, a boat capsized apparently due to the strong currents. The boat was going to the Ikorodu region for a funeral. None of the seven passengers was wearing a life jacket. Two drowned and a third person is missing.

At the beginning of August ten people died and four were reported missing under similar conditions. The boat was carrying 19 passengers and most were not wearing life jackets, contrary to current regulations.

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the state marine police, arrested the captain of the boat. The region had not experienced such an accident since the beginning of the year, which the authorities welcomed. A good result attributed to the strengthening of controls.

Because due to an anarchic navigation, shipwrecks are commonplace in the lagoon. The weather conditions, but above all the carelessness and negligence of the operators, explain this sad record. Water taxis are plentiful in Lagos, an interesting alternative to the totally congested road traffic. But the safety on board these improved canoes is very relative.

So the federal authorities decided to crack down. Several ferries were surprised “flouting waterway safety regulations by overloading, driving recklessly and not wearing life jackets, among other offenses”, explains the Managing Director of LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel. On eight of the ferries, outboard motors were seized by police. They will only be returned to the operators after a thorough inspection of the vessels and payment of the fines related to the infringement.