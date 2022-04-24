An illegal oil refining depot in southern Nigeria exploded leaving at least 109 dead, according to reports. disclosed through the BBC this Sunday (24.Apr.2022). The explosion took place the day before, when the number of victims was estimated at 100.

“Many bodies are in bushes and forests nearby as some illegal operators and customers ran for safety”, explained Ifeanyi Nnaji of the National Emergency Management Agency. Authorities say many victims were burned to such an extent that it was impossible to recognize them.

The refinery is located between the states of Rios and Imo. Video circulating on social media shows the surroundings of the fire and the severity of the burns suffered by the victims. Watch:

Warning (Graphic Content): Over 100 people have been killed at an illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria’s Imo state. Take a look at the aftermath of the explosion:pic.twitter.com/K7GeTNTlOn — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) April 24, 2022

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Local authorities are looking for the owner of the establishment.

Nigeria is an oil-rich country, but production in regular refineries is not enough to prevent fuel shortages and price increases. Unemployment attracts part of the population to work in illegal facilities, which process stolen oil.