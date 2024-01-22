In yet another year, Nigeria topped the list of countries where Christians are most at risk of being murdered because of their faith, representing 82% of deaths in cases recorded around the world, according to the NGO Missão Portas Abertas, which annually prepares a report with updated information on persecution against followers of Christianity.

Sub-Saharan Africa, the region where the country is located, was responsible for 4,606 of the almost 5,000 deaths of Christians worldwide in 2023, with the overwhelming majority of violence committed in Nigeria, which ended the NGO's research period, on 1st from October 2022 to September 30, 2023, with a total of 4,118 Christians killed.

Other countries on the African continent, which also follow the Nigerian pattern of persecution, are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and the Central African Republic, but with lower murder rates.

The Open Doors annual report also showed an increase in attacks on Christian homes and communities in countries where persecution is most intense. The updated numbers estimate that there was a 371% increase in registrations compared to last year's list, with data increasing from 4,547 to 21,431. Nigeria shares leadership in violent actions with China, India, Nicaragua and Ethiopia.

According to the organization, due to the difficulty in collecting data due to the difficulty in accessing information and contacting local volunteers, the reality in these countries is probably much worse and the numbers are much lower than the current context. Furthermore, many attacks against Christians in sub-Saharan Africa go unreported, making it even more likely that the real numbers are higher.

Although violence rates remain high, Nigeria recorded an 11% drop in murders of Christians, when compared to the numbers on the 2023 list. This was mainly due to the electoral period in the country, according to the NGO, which contributed to reducing the number of kidnappings carried out within Christian communities.