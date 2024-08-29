Nigeria has received 10,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine from the U.S. Agency for International Development, the first batch of vaccines to arrive in the country that has confirmed 40 cases and no deaths so far.

Moi Aina, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the donations were a “critical step” for Nigeria.

“We understand that there is not a surplus of vaccine doses available,” Aina said in a statement. “I believe we have secured 10,000 doses of the approximately 200,000 available globally.”

The Nigerian government has decided to prioritize five states to receive the vaccines, including Bayelsa, Edo, Cross-River and Lagos, a statement from the US Agency for International Development said.

The Nigerian agency has not yet clarified when the vaccines will be distributed or who will be given priority to receive them.

“We encourage the government to continue mobilizing its domestic resources to acquire more vaccines to combat monkeypox,” US Ambassador Richard Mills said during the delivery of the vaccines to the Nigerian government.