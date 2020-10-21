The protest, which arose in early October on social networks to denounce police violence, has gradually spread to claims against the central power and bad governance.

They claim to have “ran for their lives”. More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered peacefully on a toll in Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, were dispersed Tuesday evening October 20 by gunfire. In question ? L” entry into force of a total curfew in an attempt to extinguish the popular movement born in early October on social networks to denounce police violence.

When the curfew officially came into effect on Tuesday afternoon, the protesters sat at the tollgate they have occupied for over a week, waving flags to signify their “non-violence”. After the shots, many people appeared injured in videos posted on social media by demonstrators.

For 12 days, thousands of young Nigerians have been pounding the pavement in the big cities of Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa and the continent’s leading economic power. The protest, born to denounce police violence, has gradually spread to demands against the central power and bad governance.

At least 18 people, including two police officers, died in the marches, which until recently had been largely peaceful.