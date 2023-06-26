The president of the Nigerian Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has decided that a popular referendum will determine the new coach of Nigeria.

A coach chosen by popular referendum? It is the case of Nigeria with Ibrahim Gusau president of the Football Federation, who has called a survey to evaluate the possible confirmation or otherwise of Jose Peseiro Portuguese coach whose contract with the Nigerian national team will expire on June 30th.

The coach, in the saddle since May 2022, achieved qualification for the African Cup which will be held in Ivory Coast in 2024. A path studded with ups and downs that made his tenure on the bench uncertain Nigeria. “We planned to have Nigerians vote to hear their views. We believe it is right for the public to decide whether Peseiro should still be our coach or be replaced“, he declares Gusau during a radio broadcast. The future of the former dello coach is therefore hanging by a thread Sporting Lisbon.