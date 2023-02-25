Nigeria | Nigerians will vote on Saturday in a presidential election that will set the tone for the region’s democracies

There are 18 candidates in the exceptionally competitive election, of which three are believed to have a chance of victory. Voting day is overshadowed by the threat of violence.

On Saturday tens of millions of people gather at the urn in Nigeria to elect a successor to the ruler of the last eight years For Muhammadu Buhari.

There are more than 93 million people entitled to vote. After the United States, Nigeria is the largest presidential democracy in the world – and it is also catching up in terms of population.

Nigeria’s population is growing faster than other major countries in the world. While in 2010 the total population was around 160 million, now it is estimated to be almost 220 million.

Saturday the election is very important not only for Nigeria but for West Africa and the entire continent. In recent years, many West African countries have slipped in an increasingly authoritarian direction and driven away, for example, European peacekeepers.

Nigeria is expected to have successful elections that would also stabilize its neighborhood.

“These are very important elections, because they affect the political development of the entire region,” says Victor AdetulaProfessor of International Relations and Development Studies at the University of Jos, Plateau State, Central Nigeria.

“It would be very, very bad if Nigeria fails to get this right. Many countries look to Nigeria as a trend-setter.”

After the Nigerian elections, fourteen other presidential or parliamentary elections will be held in Africa during the current year.

Nigeria approaching the elections in mixed moods. There is excitement in the air on the one hand, and concern on the other, describes Adetula.

The presidential race is exceptionally tough. There are 18 candidates in total.

At least three of them are believed to have a chance to win. They are members of the current ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu70, of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar76, and the Labor Party Peter Obi61.

APC and PDP have ruled Nigeria since the period of democracy that started in 1999. Labor party Obi’s victory would therefore be historic.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of the early favorites for the election.

Nigeria the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is quite well funded and has developed a lot since the last election. This year, for the first time, biometric identification is used to prevent election fraud.

Despite the development, the elections are overshadowed by great concerns about security.

In the last election in 2019, the election commission ended up postponing the election due to insecurity just hours before the scheduled start of voting.

This year, the government has assured that the election day will be adhered to.

According to Adetula, the Nigerian administration has been promising the people for months that they will ensure that the elections are safe.

“But the question is: do people trust the government?”

Of people confidence is low, says Adetula. Many areas in Nigeria are suffering from a cycle of violence.

In the Northeast, the jihadist organization Boko Haram causes insecurity, and in the Southeast, the separatists.

In Finland, there has been extensive news in the last few days about how the Lahti people are Simon Ekpa has claimed to be fighting for the independence of the separatist Biafra and has told residents of southeastern Nigeria to boycott the elections.

In addition, clashes between nomads and farmers are a problem in several states. There is also widespread crime and kidnapping. It is often difficult to identify the culprits, and fear is spread by “gunmen” without a more precise identity or reference group.

Violence tends to escalate during elections. That has also happened now. The premises of the Election Commission have been burned and destroyed. People and also candidates have been killed.

According to Adetula, it is impossible to estimate in advance whether the elections will be held peacefully or whether violence will get out of hand.

“If it does, it will be very bloody.”

About Nigerians up to 90 percent think the country is going in the wrong direction, it turns out From the Afrobarometer survey. In addition to security, another key concern is the economy. Inflation has skyrocketed.

A difficult situation is described by the fact that even the wife of the outgoing president Aisha Buhari has requested BBC Pidgin in an interview Nigerians to forgive the fact that the presidential couple did not live up to expectations.

So what kind of changes will the change of power bring now that the Buharis are stepping down?

There is hardly anything shocking in store. All the main candidates have been present in Nigerian politics in one way or another for a long time, Professor Adetula points out.

“No one is new.”

For example, PDP’s Abubakar has previously served as vice president and is now seeking the presidency for the sixth time. The ruling party’s Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos who has publicly declared that Buhari became president because of him. Obi of the Labor Party is also a former governor, from Anambra State in the south-east.

The promises and campaigns of the main candidates have also been similar, says Adetula.

“Of course, all the candidates want to talk about all the main topics: security, economy, infrastructure, education,” he says.

“There are no significant ideological differences between them.”

The Labor Party’s Peter Obi has been popular with young people and led many opinion polls published during the election. Photo of the election ceremony held on February 11.

Political rather than ideologies, the Nigerian presidential election highlights individuals. Traditionally, the place of residence, religion and ethnic group of the candidates have been important.

Many vote for the candidate of their own region, religion and ethnic group, if possible.

In very rough terms, Nigeria is divided into a Muslim-populated north and a Christian-populated south. There are more than 250 ethnic groups. Among them, the largest and most politically significant are the Hausa and Fulani in the north, the Yoruba in the southwest and the Igbo in the southeast.

Nigeria is trying to limit the power from flowing too much to any one group. In order to become president, the candidate must not only get the most votes but also win at least 25 percent support for his side in at least two-thirds of the country’s 36 states and the capital, Abuja.

If no one meets the conditions, a second round will be held between the two candidates with the most votes within 21 days. So far, this has never happened in the history of Nigeria.

It has also been customary for all Muslim candidates to have a Christian vice-president and vice versa. This year, the tradition has been neglected, which has increased tensions.

Electoral young voters form a more significant group in the elections. Even now, 37 million of Nigeria’s eligible voters are between the ages of 18 and 34.

In polls, the favorite of young people has been especially the Labor Party’s Obi, who has led many opinion polls published during the elections, even by a large margin.

But the problem with surveys is that many respondents are not sure of their position. Data company Stears tried to predict the decision of undecided voters based on their profiles and other responses.

The estimate was that if the voting was lively on Saturday, Obi would win. If, on the other hand, many people stayed at home, as in 2019, Tinubu would become president and APC would continue to be the ruling party in Nigeria.