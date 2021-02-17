A large number of students yet to be determined were abducted in Nigeria by an as yet unidentified group. Armed people dressed in military uniforms broke into the Government Science School in the town of Kagara, in the western state of Niger, as confirmed by the governor’s spokeswoman. This event occurs just two months after the kidnapping of around 350 children in the northwest of the country by Boko Haram.

At around two in the morning local time on Wednesday, February 17, a group of armed men still unidentified broke into the Governement Science School in the town of Kagara and kidnapped several students and teachers of the institution, without for the moment the exact number of people abducted is known. Local sources also speak of a possible dead student.

Garba Shehu, official spokesman for the country’s president, said that immediately after the news broke, security forces were dispatched to coordinate the rescue. He also confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has traveled to the scene of the incident to give his support to the entire community. From there he affirmed that “all our prayers are with the victims of this attack.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has received reports of the brazen attack on Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of ​​Niger State, following which a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen. – Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) February 17, 2021

“President Buhari has assured his administration’s support for the Armed Forces in their courageous fight against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do everything possible to end this saga and prevent such cowardly attacks on schools in the future. “Added the spokesman from his Twitter account.

Northern Nigeria has suffered for years from the activity of the Islamist group Boko Haram, as well as a branch of the Islamic State. However, this type of kidnapping has also been provoked by other armed groups that use them as a means of financing through ransom.

This kidnapping occurs just two months after the last major kidnapping that kept the country in suspense in mid-December.

On that occasion, Boko Haram kidnapped around 350 children who were finally released by the country’s security forces a few days later. In the memory there is still the kidnapping of more than 270 girls in the town of Chibok in 2014, of which a hundred are still missing.

With Reuters and AFP.