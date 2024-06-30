Nigeria | Nearly 20 people killed and nearly 20 seriously injured in suicide attacks on weddings, funerals and hospitals

Nigeria|Suicide attacks were carried out at a local hospital and at a wedding ceremony. The third attack was carried out at the funeral of the victims of the house explosion.

in Nigeria at least 18 people have been killed and 19 seriously injured in suicide attacks, local authorities say. Nigeria is located in the western part of Africa.

The attacks in the northeastern part of the country targeted a wedding party, a funeral and a hospital. The extremist organization Boko Haram has been terrorizing the region for over ten years, but at least the organization did not immediately claim to be the perpetrator of the attacks.

Borno according to a state police representative, the suspect in one of Saturday’s three attacks was a woman carrying a baby on her back. According to the representative, the woman had set off explosives during a wedding ceremony in the town of Gwoza.

In addition, female suicide bombers had also attacked a hospital in Gwoza, which is located near the Cameroon border. According to the authorities, the third attack was carried out at the funeral of the victims of the wedding explosion.

In all at least 18 people have been killed and 42 others injured in the attacks. Among the victims have been children, men and women, some of whom have been pregnant. The victims are described in a report by the Borno state emergency authority seen by the news agency AFP.

The seriously injured 19 people have been taken to the regional capital, Maiduguri, while 23 others were awaiting evacuation, according to the report.

In Gwoza, a member of the militia assisting the armed forces said two of his colleagues and a soldier were killed in a separate attack on a checkpoint. Officials have not confirmed these deaths.

Although Boko Haram has lost ground in recent years, the jihadists still regularly attack rural communities in Nigeria.

Over the years, Boko Haram has repeatedly sent young women and girls to carry out suicide attacks.

The group took control of Gwoza in 2014, when its fighters seized large swaths of northern Borno. However, the Nigerian armed forces retook Gwoza from Boko Haram in 2015, but the group has continued to attack from the mountains near the town.

In violence a total of more than 40,000 people have died and about two million have been forced to leave their homes in the northeastern part of Nigeria.

The conflict has also spread to neighboring Niger, Cameroon and Chad, leading to the formation of a regional military alliance to fight the extremist organization’s fighters.