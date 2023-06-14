Nigeria | More than a hundred dead after a ferry carrying wedding guests overturned

The boat overturned after hitting a tree trunk and the strong current took the passengers with it.

Over one hundred people have died after a ferry crossing the Niger River capsized on Monday, news reports CNN. The death toll is also feared to rise. There were too many people in the wooden boat that served as a ferry when the accident happened, reports news agency Reuters.

The ferry, which carried up to 300 people, included, among other things, wedding guests who were unable to return home along the roads due to the heavy rains, says the head of the area Abdul Gana Lukpada for CNN.

The boat capsized after hitting a tree trunk.

“The water flow was strong, so it took the passengers with it,” said Lukpada.

According to the local police, there are at least 103 dead and as the rescue work progresses, the number is feared to rise, reports AFP. More than a hundred people have been rescued from the water by Tuesday.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria. Last month, at least 15 people died after a boat capsized in northwestern Nigeria.

Accidents are often caused by overloading boats, poor maintenance, ignoring safety instructions and heavy floods.