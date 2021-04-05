Nigeria | More than 1,800 prisoners flee Nigeria after armed assailants strike prison

According to prison authorities, armed attackers had used explosives to strike the prison.

Over 1,800 inmates have fled since the prison attack in Nigeria, according to AFP news agency. Prison officials said Monday that armed attackers had struck a prison in Ower, the capital of Imo state, using explosives, for example.

Spokesman for Imo State Prison in Southern Nigeria James Madugba assured AFP that the situation was under control. According to him, the exact number of escapees was not immediately known.

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari called the incident a terrorist act and called on the security authorities to arrest both the attackers and the prisoners.

In the state there have been tensions between local authorities and ethnic Igbos. There are separatist movements and local armed groups in the area.

No party immediately stated that it was behind the act. For example, a spokesman for the separatist IPOB movement, which recently appeared on social media videos, said the group had nothing to do with the prison attack.

Authorities announced restrictions on movement to part of the state earlier this year due to recent brawls by the military and local armed groups. After the prison attack, night curfews were also declared in a couple of cities in the neighboring state.