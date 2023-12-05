A Nigerian army drone accidentally killed at least 85 civilians in a township in Kaduna state on Sunday.in the northwest of the country, declared those responsible for the emergency services.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday ordered the opening of an investigation after The armed forces acknowledged that one of their drones mistakenly attacked the town of Tudun Biri while its inhabitants celebrated a Muslim festival.

The army did not provide figures on the casualties, but residents stated that 85 people died, including women and children.

“The northwest zone office received information from local authorities that 85 bodies have been buried so far.”while the searches continue,” declared the national emergency management agency (Nema) in a statement.

This agency specified that 66 people were also hospitalized. and that those responsible for emergencies were still negotiating with local traditional chiefs to calm tensions and be able to go to the town.

Nigeria’s military often resorts to aerial bombardment in its fight against militias operating in the northwest of the country, scene of a conflict with jihadists for 14 years. This conflict has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced two million since 2009.

“President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing and painful. and expresses its outrage and sadness at the tragic loss of Nigerian lives,” the presidency said in a statement.

The military said its drone was on a routine mission and “inadvertently impacted community members.”

Most of the victims were women, children and the elderly. who celebrated the Muslim holiday of Mawlid, which commemorates the birth of the prophet Muhammad.

“I was inside the house when the first bomb fell (…) We ran to the scene to help those affected, then a second bomb fell,” Idris Dahiru, a resident of the neighborhood, told AFP.

AFP