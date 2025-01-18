The Government of Brazil, the country that holds the rotating presidency of the BRICS during 2025, announced this Friday the “formal entry of Nigeria as a partner country” of the multilateral organization that brings together a dozen emerging economies, led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“In the exercise of its pro tempore presidency of the BRICS, the Brazilian Government announced late this Friday, January 17, the formal entry of Nigeria as a partner country of the group. The Brazilian Government welcomes the decision of the Nigerian Government,” the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“With the sixth largest population in the world and the first on the African continentin addition to being one of the largest economies in Africa“Nigeria has convergent interests with the other members of the group,” the Brazilian authorities have asserted.

Likewise, the West African nation “actively participates in strengthening cooperation in the Global South and in the reform of global governance, priority issues for the current Brazilian presidency.

In this way, Nigeria has become the ninth BRICS partner countryalong with Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan, in a category that was created at the 16th BRICS summit.

The organization is made up of eleven “full members”: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran and Indonesia.