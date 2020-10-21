Upgrade
Nigeria | In Nigeria, security forces are said to have killed several protesters

Bhavi Mandalia
October 21, 2020
In Nigeria security forces are said to have killed several protesters in the country’s capital, Lagos. The international human rights organization Amnesty says it has received “credible but shocking” evidence of the events. According to eyewitnesses, the troops had fired at the protesters.

Amnesty says he is still finding out how many died in the protest. An eyewitness told the British broadcaster BBCabout 20 dead and at least 50 wounded.

Demonstrations against the now-disbanded police unit have continued for two weeks.

