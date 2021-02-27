Nigeria | In Nigeria, schoolchildren and teachers abducted more than a week ago were released

Information about the release comes just a day after more than 300 schoolgirls were abducted in the northwestern part of the country in the village of Jangebe.

In Nigeria the kidnappers have released 42 people abducted last week, 27 of whom are schoolchildren, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

The exemption is confirmed by the local authority Abubakar Sani Bello On Twitter.

A group of armed men attacked the Government Science College in Kagara City last Tuesday. One schoolboy died in the incident.

Kagara is located in the central part of Nigeria. Plenty of people have recently been abducted in the central and northwestern parts of the country. Behind several kidnappings are criminal groups with no ideological connections.

However, authorities fear that groups have also been infiltrated by jihadists from the north-east of the country, where the military has been at war with Islamists for a dozen years.

Information the release comes just a day after more than 300 schoolgirls were abducted in the northwestern village of Jangebe. A suspected criminal gang attacked Government Girls Science School on Friday.

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari describes the abduction of girls as inhumane and unacceptable, says AFP.

“This administration will not give in to bandits who target innocent schoolchildren in an attempt to obtain huge ransoms,” Buhari commented.