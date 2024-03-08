Nigeria | Gunmen kidnapped nearly 300 schoolchildren

The school teacher says that an armed group kidnapped 187 middle school students and 100 elementary school students.

UNarmed a group of men reportedly kidnapped nearly 300 students from a school in Nigeria's Kaduna state on Thursday. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

A school teacher Sani Abdullahi an armed group kidnapped 187 middle school students and 100 elementary school students. Local authorities have confirmed the abduction, but not exact figures.

Abdullahi told AFP that gunmen attacked the school early Thursday morning. According to him, the school staff managed to escape with several students.

President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent troops on Friday to rescue the kidnapped students.

Abductions for ransom are common in Nigeria and often target educational institutions. Thursday's kidnapping is one of the biggest mass kidnappings in three years.

In previous years, heavily armed criminal gangs have attacked, for example, universities, especially in the northwestern part of the country. In recent years, however, there have been slightly fewer attacks than before.

According to local residents, at least one person was shot dead in connection with the attack.