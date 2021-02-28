A group of 317 schoolgirls who had previously been kidnapped by bandits were released in Nigeria. On Sunday, February 28, the newspaper reports. Vanguard…

According to her, the girls are sent to the administrative center of the state of Zamfara, the city of Gusau. There is no data on whether the ransom was paid for the schoolgirls.

The children were abducted on 26 February from a public girls’ boarding school in the city of Jangebe.

In January, it was reported that in Buryatia, a man kidnapped a three-year-old girl, threatening the child’s father with a pistol. After that, together with the girl, they drove towards the city of Ulan-Ude.

However, at the entrance, the car was stopped by employees of private security. During the interrogation, the man gave detailed testimony, and a Gamo P-27 Dual air pistol was also seized from him. The girl was returned to her father.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Abduction of a minor committed with the use of weapons”).