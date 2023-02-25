Presidential dispute is the most fierce in the country, with 3 main candidates; result should come out on thursday (28.feb)

Nigerians went to the polls this Saturday (25.Feb.2023) to define the president and representatives of the country’s Parliament. According to international media, the day was marked by reports of widespread delay in voting, ballot box thefts and violence. The result should be released on Tuesday (28.Feb).

It is one of the most important elections in Nigeria in several years, given the severe economic instability facing the nation. It is also the fiercest since the end of the military regime in 1999. The country has more than 200 million inhabitants. Of these, only 93 million are registered to vote, distributed among 76,600 polling stations.

In an interview with journalists, election chief Mahmood Yakubu apologized for the delays in opening polling stations. Voting was postponed at 141 polling stations due to unspecified interruptions.

In all, 18 candidates are running to succeed Muhammadu Buhari, president for 2 terms. The fiercest competition, however, is between 3 politicians: Bola Tinubu, 70, from the ruling All Progressives Congress party; Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party; and Peter Obi of the Labor Party, the leader in some polls.

Ballots will be counted at polling stations. Voters also voted for 109 federal senators and 360 members of the Chamber of Deputies. Another vote, for state governors, should be held in March.