The Nigerian Electoral Commission has declared Bola Tinubu’s ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) (70) the winner of the election. He will succeed his fellow party member Muhammadu Buhari, who will retire this year.

According to the committee, the governing party received 8.8 million votes. The main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar (PDP) received almost 7 million votes and Peter Obi of the Labor Party is said to have received 6.1 million votes.

Alleged fraud

But Abubakar and Obi refused to attend the Electoral Commission’s ceremony citing alleged widespread fraud. They had already called for new elections before the results were announced.

The elections were last weekend, but due to technical and logistical problems, the results were delayed. Large-scale violence that was feared did not materialize. According to several parties, the results of the vote have been manipulated, making the elections unreliable. Observers from the European Union are also concerned about transparency.