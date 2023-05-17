Nigeria | Dozens killed in violence in Nigeria – A US convoy was also attacked

In Plateau State, at least 30 people were killed in clashes between herdsmen and farmers. The US convoy came under attack in Anambra, where the separatists have increased their attacks.

in Nigeria at least 30 people have died in clashes between herdsmen and farmers on Monday, local authorities say.

Located in central Nigeria, Plateau State is in a region that divides the Muslim-majority North and the predominantly Christian South.

A state communications representative told news agency AFP that shepherds are often Muslim and farmers are mainly Christian.

According to the police spokesperson, the culprits are still being sought. The goal of the authorities was to ensure that the culprits are “neutralized” or, if possible, arrested.

A 24-hour curfew was imposed on the area to prevent the crisis from spreading to other areas.

In the northwestern and central parts of the country, there has been an increase in wider crime involving heavily armed gangs.

Almost in April 50 people died after gunmen attacked a village in Benue state. Local authorities blamed shepherds for the violence.

Tuesday gunmen killed four people traveling in a US motorcade in Anambra state, southern Nigeria, on Tuesday. In addition, the gunmen kidnapped three, reported AFP and Reuters, among others.

Two members of the mobile police and two employees of the US consulate were killed in the attack, said a police representative Ikenga Tochukwu According to AFP. There were no US citizens among the victims. The attackers kidnapped two police officers and the driver from the convoy before the security forces arrived.

According to news agencies, a White House spokesman John Kirby confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Within the precincts of active separatist forces have increased their attacks in recent years. The targets are often the police and government buildings.

The Nigerian authorities have blamed the attacks on the IPOB movement, which is pushing for the independence of Biafra. The movement has repeatedly denied being responsible for the violence.