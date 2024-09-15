Nigeria | Dozens died in a riverboat wreck

Nigeria|According to the police, there were far too many passengers on the boat, which is why it sank.

in Nigeria More than 40 people are believed to have died after a riverboat capsized in the country’s northwest, officials said Sunday.

The vessel was carrying over 50 farmers on the Gummi River in Zamfara State on Saturday when it capsized. According to the local police, only 12 people were rescued from the river right after the accident.

According to the police, there were far too many passengers on the boat, which is why it sank.

The waters of Gummijoki have risen to flood levels in recent days and forced more than 10,000 people to leave their homes.

Water traffic accidents are common in Nigeria especially during the rainy season. Last month, 30 farmers on their way to their rice fields drowned in the Dunday River when the boat carrying them sank.