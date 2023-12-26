The number of fatalities in the weekend attacks, in the state of Plateau, in central Nigeria, increased to at least 140, as confirmed this Tuesday, December 26, by the Amnesty International office in the country, to the agency AP News. According to survivors and local officials, the events occurred when armed men attacked remote villages for two days. The authorities attribute the massacre to clashes between farmers and shepherds, who are fighting over the land.

“Senseless and unprovoked” attacks. This is how Caleb Mutfwang, governor of Plateau, in central Nigeria, described the attacks in the area over the weekend.

In the middle of Christmas, between Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25, armed men attacked the inhabitants of 17 communities and set fire to most of their homes, leaving at least 140 people dead, as confirmed by Amnesty International.

It's been a very scary Christmas for us.

The human rights organization's country office told the AP news agency that the deaths it has confirmed so far were recorded in the Christian-dominated Plateau, Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi areas. The organization relied on data compiled by its field workers and local officials.

However, residents fear that the death toll is even higher, as several people are missing.

“As I speak to you, in Mangu local government alone we buried 15 people. As of this morning, in Bokkos we counted at least 100 bodies. I still have to take stock of (the deaths in) Barkin Ladi (…) It has been a very scary Christmas for us here in Plateau,” Mutfwang described.

“I called security, but they never came.”

Some survivors indicated that more than 12 hours passed before security agencies responded to their call for help, a claim that has not been confirmed by the Government, but which echoes previous concerns about slow interventions by authorities in Nigeria's deadly security crisis, which has killed hundreds of people this year, including in Plateau State.

“I called security, but they never came. The ambush started at 6pm, but security arrived at our house at 7am,” said Sunday Dawum, a youth leader in Bokkos. At least 27 people died in his village, Mbom Mbaru, including his brother, he said.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. However, authorities believe that responsibility falls on herders from the Fulani tribe, who have been accused of carrying out similar massacres in the northwest and central regions of the nation. In Nigeria, decades-long conflict over access to land and water has further worsened the sectarian divide between Christians and Muslims. in the most populous nation in Africa.

The Nigerian Army said it began “clearance operations” in search of the suspects, with the help of other security agencies, although arrests are unusual after attacks of this type.

“We will not rest until all those responsible for these cowardly acts are held accountable,” said Abdullsalam Abubakar, who commands the Army's special intervention operation in Plateau and neighboring states.

The government of President Bola Tinubu and his predecessors have taken no “tangible measures” to protect lives and ensure justice for victims in conflict-affected regions, stressed Amnesty International Nigeria Director Isa Sanusi.

“Sometimes they claim to have made arrests, but there is no evidence that they have done so (…) The blatant failure of the authorities to protect the people of Nigeria is gradually becoming the 'norm,'” Sanusi said.

This is considered the worst massacre recorded in Plateau since last May, when more than 100 people were killed in attacks by farmers and herders.