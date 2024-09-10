The collapse of the Allao Dam in Borno State caused the worst flooding in the state since the same dam collapsed 30 years ago, and forced many residents to flee their homes.

According to the state government, the dam was operating at full capacity due to unusually heavy rainfall.

State police spokesman Nahum Dasu said about 15 percent of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, was submerged. The death toll from the floods has not yet been announced.

For his part, the Director General of the Borno State Museum Park, Ali Abacha Don Best, said the floods killed about 80 percent of the animals while an unspecified number of reptiles escaped.

“The waters have swept some deadly animals into our towns, such as crocodiles and snakes,” the zoo director said.

Borno Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, confirmed that local authorities had issued a flood warning and ordered the immediate evacuation of residents near the river banks. He added that all schools in the state would be closed for the next two weeks.