A military intervention in Niger It is “the last option” for West African countries after the coup, but they must prepare for this “eventuality”, said a senior official of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“The military option is last on the tablethe last resort, but we have to prepare for this eventuality,” he said. Abdel Fatau Musein charge of Political Affairs and Security.

The military chiefs began a two-day meeting in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, on Wednesday to deal with the crisis unleashed by the coup against the president of

Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, overthrown on July 26. On Sunday the entity imposed an economic blockade on Niger and gave the coup leaders a period of one week to return to power Bazoum, kidnapped by his own military escort.

On the other hand, Nigeria has cut electricity supply to Niger since Tuesday, reported to AFP a source of the Nigerian Electricity Company (NIGELEC). ECOWAS He sent a delegation to that country to “negotiate” with the coup plotters. For its part, the military junta that took power in Niger sent General Salifou Mody to Mali.

Mali and Burkina Faso, that are run by governments sprung from military coupsThey stated this week that any armed intervention in Niger it would be considered as “a declaration of war” against their own countries.

Mass evacuations in Niger

In Niger, the operations organized by France and Italy to evacuate foreigners continue and the transfers should end this Wednesday. Paris decided to repatriate its citizens after pro-coup marches chanted slogans against France and protesters damaged the embassy. In the early hours of Wednesday, a plane with 262 evacuees landed in Paris.

Third evacuation a week after a coup overthrew one of the last pro-Westerns. Photo: JONATHAN SARAGO / MINISTRY FOR EUROPE AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS (MEAE) / AFP

Most were French, but citizens of

Niger, Belgium, Ethiopia and Lebanon. In addition, Italy He reported that evacuated 100 foreigners who came to Rome in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The evacuation operations in the country organized by France come to an end,” the French authorities reported.

