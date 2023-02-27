Nigeria | Counting of votes for the presidential election continues – The youth favorite won in Lagos

It is estimated that the counting of votes in the presidential election of the country with the largest population in Africa will take days.

IN NIGERIA was voted on Saturday in the presidential election. According to a calculation by the Reuters news agency, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in the lead when the results of one-third of the states were out.

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has also been considered the early favorite Atiku Abubakar.

APC and PDP have ruled Nigeria since the period of democracy that started in 1999. The Labor Party coming from outside these two Peter Obi has appealed especially to younger voters who are fed up with the country’s corruption.

There are a total of 36 states in Nigeria. When the results of the 12 states were counted, Tinubu had received about 3.7 million votes, according to Reuters. Abubakat had so far received about 2.5 million votes and Obi about 1.3 million.

Labor’s Obi won the most votes in Lagos, home to Nigeria’s largest city. Obi polled over 580,000 votes in the state, while Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos, polled over 570,000 votes.

The main opposition candidate, Abubakar, on the other hand, won clearly in his home state of Adamawa, receiving more than 410,000 votes. Tinubu’s vote haul in this state was over 180,000 votes and Obi’s was over 100,000 votes.

Election Commission began releasing the first statewide results on Sunday. The counting of votes is about to last for days. There are over 90 million eligible voters in Nigeria.

Votes are counted by hand at local polling stations, and the results are uploaded online to the central database of the independent National Electoral Commission. By Monday morning, only about 30 percent of the results had been sent to the election board’s website.

This incited the opposition to complain about the slowness of announcing the official results.

In the elections we are looking for a successor president For Muhammadu Buhari.

To be elected, a candidate needs a simple majority plus a quarter of the vote in at least 24 states.

If the president doesn’t make it in the first round, there will be a second round between the top two candidates.