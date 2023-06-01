The Nigerian under-20 team gave the blow by eliminating the host Argentina on Wednesday, after winning 0-2 in the round of 16 of the World Cup in the category.

Ibrahim Muhammad, in the 61st minute, and Rilwanu Sarki, in the 91st minute, scored the goals for the African team, which beat an ‘Albiceleste’, the top winner of these World Cups, with six crowns.

After this classification, Nigeria will wait for Ecuador or South Korea, which this Thursday will define one of the last round of 16 brackets. Argentina came into this commitment with perfect pace after finishing first in group A after their 2-1 wins against Uzbekistan, 3-0 against Guatemala and 5-0 against New Zealand.

Nigeria, meanwhile, finished third in zone D behind Brazil and Italy, after a narrow 2-1 win against the Dominican Republic, a surprise 2-0 win against Italy, both in Mendoza, and a 0-2 loss to Brazil in La Plata.

After the match, the African team exploded with euphoria at this achievement. There were songs and shouts from the footballers.

However, there was also controversy. Some Nigerian players were caught making aggressive gestures on camera. Two of them kiss the emblem on the shirt and then make a sign on the neck as death, which sparked outrage in the gaucho country, host of the World Cup.

Given the Argentine fury for these gestures, now they are reminded on social networks of the celebrations of the world champions in the World Cup in Qatar.

Especially the controversial celebration of the Dibu Martinez with the trophy, and the celebrations when they eliminated the Netherlands that went around the world.

