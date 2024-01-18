Abidjan (dpa)

The Nigerian national team has revived its hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, following its valuable and well-deserved 1-0 victory over the Côte d'Ivoire national team, in the second round of the first group of the competition's group stage.

The Nigerian national team appeared at a much better level than its performance during its 1-1 draw with the Equatorial Guinea national team in the opening round last Sunday, and was the better side for most of the match, while the Ivorian national team players gave a lackluster performance and suffered greatly from the slowness and randomness in building attacks, causing… A shock to his fans who gathered in the stands of Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

William Troost-Ekong played the heroic role in the match, after scoring Nigeria's only goal in the 55th minute from a penalty kick. The Nigerian national team, which won the title in 1980, 1994 and 2013, rose to 4 points, in second place in the group standings, on goal difference behind the “leading” Equatorial Guinea national team, which is equal with them on the same score, after its great 4-2 victory over Guinea Bissau.

On the other hand, the Côte d'Ivoire national team, which started its tournament campaign with a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in the opening match of the tournament last Saturday, froze at 3 points, in third place, while the Guinea-Bissau national team remained at the bottom of the standings without points, to bid farewell. The competition is official.