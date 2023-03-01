Nigeria | Bola Tinubu won Nigeria’s controversial presidential election

Bola Tinubu of Nigeria’s ruling APC party received almost two million more votes than Atiku Abubakar of the opposition party, who came second.

Nigeria the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed Bola Tinubu, 70, was elected president on Wednesday. 8.8 million Nigerians voted for Tinubu.

The news agency AFP reported on the election result, among others.

Tinubu received the required number of votes in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states. This was needed so that the election would be decided in the first round.

Tinubu is a long-time politician and has served, among other things, as governor of Lagos in 1999-2007. His campaign slogan was “It’s my turn” to rule Africa’s largest economy.

After winning the election, Tinubu appealed for the unity of the country in his speech. He said he hoped everyone could build Nigeria together.

A lot is expected from Nigeria’s next leader. The country’s security crisis, weak economic situation and poverty are on the to-do list.

In advance the election battle was predicted to be tight between the three leading candidates. Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged the opposition parties Atiku Abubakar76, and Peter Obi61.

According to the final results, Tinubu got 8.8 million votes. The second highest number of votes, or 6.9 million, went to Abubakar, the candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Labour’s Peter Obi garnered 6.1 million votes.

From Tinubu becomes president Muhammadu Buhari successor. Buhari will step down on May 29. Buhari served the two terms allowed by the constitution as president. He was elected president for the first time in the 2015 elections.

Buhari on Wednesday congratulated Tinubu, saying he is the best man for the job.

“I am now working with him and his team to ensure an orderly transition.”

Nigeria the presidential election was held on Saturday, but the final voting results were not available until Wednesday.

There were voting delays in the elections, and the results were slow to arrive. This angered both voters and opposition parties. The opposition claimed that the elections were fraudulent and demanded a new vote.

INEC has rejected the opposition’s claims.

Buhari, on the other hand, called on the opposition parties to find peaceful means to complain about the elections.

Tinubu the election victory has partly received a mixed reception.

The supporters danced at the APC campaign office and chanted “Jagapa”, the local chief’s nickname for Tinubu.

Critics have questioned, among other things, Tinubu’s age and state of health, as well as ties to current President Buhari.

“Tinubu may be old … he is the best to rule because he is very open-minded and promotes unity between the North and the South,” said Abiola Adesinaa 47-year-old Nigerian, according to AFP.