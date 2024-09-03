Nigeria | Boko Haram terrorists are said to have killed more than 120 people in the attack on the village

Nigeria|Boko Haram members attacked the village on dozens of motorcycles, killing people and burning buildings.

At least 81 people have been killed in an attack by the jihadist terrorist organization Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria, according to the regional police, according to the news agency AFP. In addition, several people are missing.

The human rights organization Amnesty International, on the other hand, said that the dead would be at least 127. According to the information obtained by the Nigerian magazine Leadership by at least 125 people would have died.

Yobe State Police Spokesman Abdulkarim Dungus told AFP that Boko Haram members armed with slingshots and assault rifles had attacked the village of Mafa on Sunday with more than 50 motorbikes, killing people and setting fire to shops and residential buildings.

The members of the organization killed people indiscriminately, minors and elderly, there were eyewitnesses have told From a village located in the administrative area of ​​Tarmuwa. The bodies of dozens of people have been burned beyond recognition, Leadership magazine says.

United States and many other countries classify Boko Haram as a terrorist organization.

Founded in 2002, Boko Haram’s most famous attack took place in April 2014, when the organization kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in the town of Chibok in Borno state.

Al Jazeera channel told last April that ten years after the abductions, about 90 of the girls were still missing.

Boko Haram has also carried out attacks in other African countries. The organization split into two different groups in 2016.

of the UN migration organization IOM by about 2.2 million Nigerians have been forced to flee their homes due to Boko Haram terror.