‘Demonstration in possession of criminals’ Police said in a statement that the force will now use the full force of the law to prevent further damage to people’s lives and property. Lagos state governor Babajidae Sanwo-Olue said on Twitter that these demonstrations against police brutality are becoming a threat to the well being of our society. He also claimed that the criminals captured these demonstrations.

Around 2000 prisoners escaped Interior Ministry spokesman Mohammad Manga said on Tuesday that armed mobs attacked two jails. Since then, 1993 prisoners have been missing. It is not known how many prisoners were in the jail before the attack. The protesters have blocked important roads of the city and also blocked the road leading to the International Airport.

Performance against SARS On the other hand, it is being alleged that 15 people have died so far in the ongoing agitations against the vandalism of the police. These protests are taking place against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The police unit has been facing serious charges like extortion, torture and murder for a long time. After the demonstrations, it was announced that SARS would be scrapped and replaced by a Special Weapons and Tactic (SWAT) team.

… continued performance However, people have not believed it and termed it merely a drama of renaming. They say they will remain on the streets until the promises made to them are fulfilled. The protesters have also demanded the release of all those arrested during this period.

Two jails in Nigeria were attacked by a mob after which around two thousand prisoners escaped. Authorities have announced a 24-hour curfew in Lagos to quell the unrest arising from two weeks of protests against police brutality. The Inspector General of Anti-Riot Department has ordered to strengthen security around Nigeria’s jails.