B.According to the authorities, armed men killed at least 58 people in a series of raids in Nigeria. The attacks took place in the north of the West African country, as the regional government announced on Saturday evening. They were directed against a total of eight villages in the state of Zamfara and had already occurred between Tuesday and Thursday. According to eyewitnesses, the number of deaths was significantly higher – the representative of a municipal interest group even spoke of 200 deaths. The attackers fired at residents at random. Several of the gunmen were also killed, according to police reports.

At first nothing was known about the background. It was therefore unclear whether the attackers were members of the Islamic terrorist militia Boko Haram or criminal gangs. Former cattle herders also operate in the area, who have formed gangs and terrorize the population despite the strong presence of the security authorities.

The most recent attack, which also burned houses, came despite a military operation targeting these gangs. Schoolchildren are often abducted in the region to extort ransom money. The raids were preceded by military air strikes against bandit hideouts in the area. According to the military, more than 100 criminals were killed on Monday, including two of their leaders. A villager who wanted to remain anonymous spoke of a possible act of retaliation by the bandits.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said Saturday that the military had been armed to take down the bandits. They terrorized the population in the affected region and harassed the people with illegal tax claims. “The recent attacks by bandits against innocent people is an act of desperation by mass murderers who are now under relentless pressure from our armed forces.”