Nigerian authorities confirmed on Tuesday (9) that they had arrested five suspects of attacking a Catholic church in the southeastern state of Ondo last June, in an action attributed to the Islamic State in the West African Province ( ISWAP) that caused the death of 40 people.

General Lucky Irabor, army chief of staff, told a news conference in Abuja that the alleged killers had been arrested in recent raids in various parts of the country, without specifying the number of detainees, and indicated that they would be brought to justice once the investigation to be completed.

Irabor named one of the alleged masterminds of the attack, Abdul Malik Omeiza, also known as Ibn Malik, who was also said to have been one of the perpetrators of the June attack on a police station in the north-central state of Kogi, during which a policeman was killed and weapons were stolen.

In turn, the governor of the state of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, declared that five alleged participants in the attack on the Catholic Church of Saint Francis, in the city of Owo, had already been arrested.

“Now that the military has announced it, I can say that they have already arrested five of them. They are still on the trail of the others,” the governor told reporters. Akeredolu said the person who housed them in his home in Owo was also arrested.

“We spare no effort. I’m glad the Defense Chief of Staff made the announcement. We’ve known this for a long time, but we needed to not disclose it because there are still more tasks in the works,” he added.

On June 5, gunmen disguised as members of the congregation fired shots and used explosives in the attack on the church of Saint Francis, according to police.

Days later, the Nigerian government blamed the attack on ISWAP, a faction of the jihadist group Boko Haram.

Furthermore, on June 19, gunmen killed at least three people and kidnapped dozens of parishioners at a Baptist and Catholic church in the northern Nigerian city of Rubu.

Nigeria suffers from a huge climate of insecurity with incessant attacks by bandits and mass kidnappings in the center and northwest of the country, in most cases against Christians.

In the northeast, it has suffered from the jihadist threat since 2009 from Boko Haram and, since 2015, from its ISWAP faction.

Both groups killed more than 35,000 people and caused an estimated 2.7 million internal displacements, mostly in Nigeria but also in neighboring countries such as Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to government and UN data.