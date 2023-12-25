Monday, December 25, 2023
Nigeria | Armed groups killed at least 160 people

December 25, 2023
Nigeria | Armed groups killed at least 160 people

The north-western and central parts of Nigeria have long been terrorized by armed groups that raid villages, for example, to kidnap residents for ransom.

Armed The groups have killed at least 160 people in attacks on villages in central Nigeria, local government officials said Monday.

The death toll from the attacks rose quickly, as on Sunday evening, the Nigerian armed forces said 16 people were killed in an attack in the central part of the country.

The north-western and central parts of Nigeria have long been terrorized by armed groups that raid villages, for example, to kidnap residents for ransom.

Competition for natural resources between shepherds and farmers, fueled by rapid population growth and climate pressures, has also worsened social tensions and escalated into violence.

