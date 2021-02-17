Nigeria | AFP: Hundreds of school boys were abducted in Nigeria

Criminal gangs are raging in the central and northwestern parts of the country.

In Nigeria has abducted hundreds of schoolboys. The kidnappers also took teachers with them to the central town of Kagara late Tuesday, authorities sources said.

The armed men were dressed in army uniforms. Authorities say they are suspected of belonging to a criminal gang.

The men attacked the government school, Government Science College, which has a thousand students. So far, it is not clear exactly how many were abducted. At least one student died in the abduction.

Schoolchildren were transported to a nearby jungle. Army troops, assisted by planes, are looking for kidnappers.

Nigerian large numbers of people have recently been abducted in the central and northwestern parts. Behind several kidnappings are criminal gangs with no ideological connections. However, authorities fear that groups have also been infiltrated by jihadists from the north-east of the country, where the military has been at war with Islamists for a dozen years.

Hundreds of schoolboys were also abducted a couple of months ago in Katsina state in the northwestern part of the country. They were released after negotiations with the authorities.