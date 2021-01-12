The patience of the Nigerian ambassador in Berlin seems to be running out. That’s why Yusuf Tuggar now turns to the decency of the Germans. “Nigeria appeals to Germany’s moral awareness to do what is right,” he says. From his point of view, the right thing to do is to bring the world-famous Benin bronzes, which were stolen from Tuggar’s homeland more than 100 years ago, back to Nigeria.

With the appeal, the diplomat is increasing the pressure on the federal government to give way in the decades-long dispute over the Benin bronzes. For more than 50 years Nigeria has endeavored to bring the rust-brown sculptures and busts back – without success.

As before, more than 400 of the valuable objects are in the “Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation”, and another 200 in collections in Leipzig and Dresden. They came to Germany as stolen goods after they were stolen by a British punitive expedition in what is now Nigeria in 1897.

The German government also knows that the precious artifacts cannot remain in German possession forever. “The societies of origin rightly ask how seriously we deal with this aspect of our history,” said State Minister for Culture Monika Grütters (CDU) recently.

“Pedantry is not an appropriate answer”

Nevertheless, the return of the stolen works of art is still not progressing. Rather, a kind of diplomatic confusion has arisen around them, a back and forth between the capitals Abuja and Berlin. In the dispute, the federal government refers to formalities and insists on compliance with diplomatic practices. “Pedantry is not an appropriate answer to colonial theft,” says Tuggar, on the other hand, who demands more agility from the federal government.

The case is not only a lesson about the diplomatic relations between European and African states, in which the much-invoked “eye level” is often missing to this day. It also shows how difficult it is for Groko to keep its promise from the coalition agreement to “come to terms with colonialism”.

The federal government is demanding more time

The most recent episode of this longstanding conflict began in August 2019 when Tuggar wrote a letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and State Minister Grütters calling for the “restitution of stolen cultural works of art”. The Federal Foreign Office then asked the ambassador for a meeting, but it was only agreed to “continue the dialogue”.

In the debate about the Benin bronzes, the German government is relying primarily on discussion groups such as the “Benin Dialogue Group”, which is made up of museum representatives from Nigeria and European countries. It takes more time, patience, to find the right way to deal with looted art, is the argument.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, and Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: picture alliance / Wolfgang Kumm

Kirsten Kappert-Gonther, Member of the Green Party, has little understanding for this. “The tactics of delaying the return of colonial booty must come to an end,” she says. “The latest example of the Benin bronzes shows how restitution claims from the societies of origin are simply turned off.”

With that she should speak from the heart of the Nigerian ambassador. He seems to be dissatisfied with the outcome of his conversation at the Foreign Office in autumn 2019. He is still waiting for an official response from the federal government to his return request, he says. The Foreign Office and its embassy are in routine correspondence on all sorts of matters – just not with regard to the Benin bronzes. “A bit bizarre,” says Tuggar.

Return requests only “by verbal note”?

The reason why the German Foreign Ministry is so reluctant here has to do with diplomatic delicacy. The Federal Government does not see the ambassador’s letter as an official request for return, because it was sent directly to Merkel and Grütters. “Requests for return”, however, have to be “sent by note verbale”, emphasizes government circles. “Such return requests contain information about which objects are being requested back and explain the facts and reasons for the return request.”

The problem with this: Nigeria can hardly provide this information. “Many of the objects are kept in dark cellars in museums all over Germany and are never exhibited,” says Tuggar. “Nigeria does not know where the stolen objects are owned unless they are exhibited.” Germany should therefore check the collections of its museums “instead of making it a condition for Nigeria to correctly guess what is where “. This “provenance research” already exists at some museums, but that often takes years and is only just beginning in many places.

The Green politician Kappert-Gonther is also calling for more transparency from the federal government. “The societies of origin finally need access to information about stolen cultural property, they have to be proactively informed about the whereabouts of the objects,” she says.

The responsible “contact point for collections from colonial contexts” must be better equipped. The institution, founded by the federal and state governments in summer 2020, has a three-year budget of 1.2 million euros, but currently only employs three people – with hundreds of thousands of objects from the colonial era in German museums. Will that be enough for Ambassador Tuggar to soon receive the desired information about the looted art from his homeland?

“I can intuitively understand that the Nigerian side is dissatisfied,” says the SPD politician Helge Lindh, a member of the Bundestag’s cultural committee. “With a view to looted art, we have to give more control to the societies of origin.” It is important to “find a common path”.

Like the Federal Foreign Office, Lindh is also counting on the discussions between museum representatives in the international “Benin Dialogue Group”, which is due to meet next in February. If there is then no progress in returning the looted art, Germany will have to seek an agreement with Nigeria on its own, he says. Because one thing is clear: “Historically, the question of guilt lies with Germany. This is why the federal government has a duty, not Nigeria. “