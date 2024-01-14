

Abidjan (AFP)

Nigeria launched its campaign in the African Cup of Nations, which will be held in Côte d'Ivoire, until next February 11, with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea, at the Alassane Coutara Stadium in Abidjan, in the first round of Group A competitions, which the host opened with a victory over Guinea Bissau. With two goals.

Eban Salvador scored for Equatorial Guinea (36), and Victor Osimhen scored for Nigeria (38).

Côte d'Ivoire leads the group with three points, ahead of Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea (one point each) and Guinea Bissau (without a score).

In the second round, scheduled for January 18, Equatorial Guinea will play against Guinea Bissau, and Côte d'Ivoire will play against Nigeria.

