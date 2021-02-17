This massive kidnapping comes two months after the kidnapping of 344 adolescents from a boarding school in the neighboring state of Katsina by criminal groups. After negotiations with the authorities, the students were released a week later.

A student was killed in the attack. Forty-two people, including 27 students, were kidnapped on Wednesday (February 17th) in an attack on a boarding school in Kagara, west-central Nigeria, the local government said. “The bandits attacked the school at around 2 am Wednesday”, said Muhammad Sani Idris, information commissioner for the State of Niger where the school is located.

“At the time of the attack, there were 650 students in the school. They took away 27 students with three teachers. One student was killed. They also kidnapped 12 members of the teachers’ families,” he added.

For nearly ten years, north-west and central Nigeria have been plagued by violence from criminal groups known locally as “bandits”, which increase kidnappings for ransom and cattle rustling. These criminal gangs are motivated by greed, but some have forged strong links with jihadist groups present in the northeast. For the moment, the authorities have not communicated on the perpetrators of this attack.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the kidnapping on Wednesday and ordered a rescue operation, according to a statement. “The president ordered the armed forces and police to immediately return all captives unharmed”spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement. Wednesday, dThe soldiers with air support are looking for kidnappers and hostages, with a view to a possible rescue operation, a security source confirmed to AFP.

This massive kidnapping comes two months after the kidnapping of 344 adolescents from a boarding school in the neighboring state of Katsina by criminal groups. After negotiations with the authorities, the students were released a week later.