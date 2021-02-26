The police believe that the young women, kidnapped, abducted from the Official Female High School, were taken to the jungle. It is the second massive kidnapping in the country in less than a month. The authorities lose control of the north of the territory.

The kidnapping occurred in the town of Jangebe, in the northwestern part of the country. As yet unidentified armed men arrived at around 1:00 am on Friday, February 26, and shot down the population. “The information that has been given to me says that they arrived with vehicles and transferred the students, they also took some away on foot,” Zamfara state information commissioner Sulaiman Tanau Anka told Reuters.

The assailants kidnapped the students of the Official Female High School specialized in Sciences. “There is information that indicates that they were taken to a nearby jungle and we are following up, exercising caution and care,” Abutu Yaro, Zamfara police commissioner, said at a press conference. The officer did not specify if the possibility of having been transferred to the jungle included all the young women.

The UNICEF representative for Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, spoke about the incident: “We strongly condemn the attack and ask those responsible to release the girls immediately and ask that the Government take measures to guarantee their safe release.”

“We utterly condemn the attack & call on those responsible to release the girls immediately and for the government to take steps to ensure their safe release.” – @PeterF_Hawkins on the attack at Government Girls Secondary School, Zamfara, northwest Nigeria.https://t.co/NxuNchpZgA – UNICEF Nigeria (@UNICEF_Nigeria) February 26, 2021

Mass kidnappings, a growing practice in northern Nigeria

This Friday is the second massive kidnapping in the country in just over a week and the third since December.

Initially, this type of kidnapping was claimed by the Boko Haram group and the so-called Islamic State of the West African Province, but in recent years, other illegal groups have resorted to these practices to extort money from the authorities.

At least 317 young female students were abducted on February 26, 2021 in Jangebe, Zamfara state, Nigeria, by as yet unidentified gunmen. © France 24

Although the Government denies that it is negotiating with the kidnappers, some officials have said, on condition of anonymity, that the increase in kidnappings is partly explained by the considerable payments that the authorities have made in exchange for the delivery of children and young people. kidnapped.

The previous kidnapping, on February 17, occurred a little further south, in the town of Kagara, Niger state, in the west of the country. That day, armed men took 42 people, 27 of them students, and their whereabouts are still unknown.

On December 11, in Kankara, Katsina state, the Boko Haram group abducted 344 students. The youths were released six days later and the authorities denied paying a ransom.

Security is out of the hands of the Nigerian government

This month, President Muhammadu Buhari replaced the army’s top generals amid the upsurge in violence. The military is trying to regain control of the northeast of the country in areas that today are dominated by insurgent groups and with terrorist status.

It was in this sector, in the town of Dapchi, where in 2018 the West African wing of the so-called Islamic State kidnapped more than 100 students who were later released after a negotiation. Only one young woman, the only Christian, was not released. The United Nations claims a ransom was paid.

Marta Summers: “With the kidnapping the terrorist groups in Nigeria finance their operation”





Four years earlier, in Chibok, Borno state, also in the northeast of the country, 276 students were abducted by Boko Haram. Since that April 2014, some have been released after negotiations with the government, which has agreed to release leaders of the group in exchange for the young women and according to some, has also paid considerable ransoms. Others have been found or released by the Army. But there are still at least 100 whose whereabouts are unknown.

With Reuters