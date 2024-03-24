The governor of the Nigerian state of Kaduna, Uba Sani, today announced the release of approximately 287 students kidnapped earlier this month from the Kuriga school. “I would like to announce that our children from Kuriga School have been released,” he said in a message posted on his X account.

The kidnapping took place on March 7, when a group of attackers, members of Nigerian criminal organizations specialized in extortion and kidnapping, broke into the school and institute of the Local Education Authority of the city of Kuriga and took with them 127 primary school students and another 187 secondary school students together with one of the directors.