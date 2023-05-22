The Azzurri group opens with a 2-1 success for the Africans after the initial Dominican lead on a penalty kick. An own goal by de Pena and a sensational mistake by Boatwright were decisive. In group C, Israel surrendered in added time 2-1 after Tugerman’s lead

Nigeria is there, the Azzurri are warned. In the opening match of group D, the same as Italy and Brazil, the Nigerians respect the underdogs by liquidating the Dominican Republic with a goal in each half. Bosso’s eleven dominates far and wide thanks to a perky and fast attack, especially on the outside lanes, but to bring home the three points you need the harakiri of the opposing defense after a strenuous resistance. In the 2-1 African, Sunday and Lawal shine, but in the last 20′ there is also room for the 18-year-old Rossoneri midfielder Eletu, 38 appearances for Primavera this year (of which six in the Youth League). In group C, Colombia wins despite a performance below expectations, the result of a penalty from Cortes and a paw from Puerta in full recovery. See also Mourning: a Brazilian goalkeeper is found dead in his apartment

NIGERIA-REP. DOMINICAN 2-1 — An uphill match for the Nigerians, who “give away” the first quarter of an hour to their opponents and above all a penalty (conceded after the check by the Var) for a sprawling intervention on de Pena: winning right foot from Azcona, the Inter Miami attacking midfielder on which all coach Benitez is aiming to illuminate the game, and a surprise advantage for the Central Americans. But the only, isolated shot towards the African goal will remain for a long time, because from the 20′ onwards Bosso’s team takes the chair by relying on the greatest athletic and technical rate. The Nigerians immediately regained the equalizer thanks to an unfortunate own goal by de Pena from a corner kick (22 ‘), but also conquered the midfield and the ball of the game. The Africans begin to push insistently on the right lane, where the plays of Muhammad and especially Sunday often send the opposing defense into a tailspin. The Dominicans rarely pass their own half, yet they resist until the 70th minute, that is to say until Boatwright’s sensational error in the clearance: his support for the goalkeeper becomes a perfect assist for Lawal, who passes Valdez to sign the deserved Nigerian 2-1 which is worth the first three points in group D. See also Manchester City beats Real Madrid in a vibrant match full of goals

ISRAEL-COLOMBIA 1-2 — Low rhythms and unexpected performance at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata, where Israel puts a strain on a decidedly subdued and packed Colombia. Those who counted on enjoying the plays of Asprilla, Mantilla, Puerta and Cabezas, the four “jewels” of Cardenas, instead admired the geometry and dedication of Haim’s boys, absolute protagonists in the first 45′. In fact, all the chances are of the Israeli brand, with Marquines decisive in keeping the score in balance: the Colombian goalkeeper says no to Tugerman after 10′ to repeat himself on Abed in the 42nd minute, while in the 19th minute it is Khalaili who throws everything to the wind with a tiraccio from a favorable position. Meanwhile, no trace of Colombia except for an innocuous possession of the ball. Thus the Israelis are rewarded just before the hour of play, thanks to a foul intervention in the area by Camargo: Tugerman performs with precision and signs the lead just before the hour of play. The prank, however, is just around the corner. Because despite the weak reaction, the South Americans fished for the double “joker” in the final: first a penalty awarded by the Var after a 4′ meeting and Cortes’ conversion, then, in the third minute of added time, Puerta’s sudden fireball slips into the bottom corner for the surprising Colombian lead. For the “cafeteros”, three points rained from the sky. See also YPF 2022 Women's Championship: this is how the fifth date will be played

May 21, 2023 (change May 21, 2023 | 22:12)

