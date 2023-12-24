Monday, December 25, 2023
Nigeria | 16 people died in the clashes

December 24, 2023
in World Europe
Nigeria | 16 people died in the clashes

According to AFP, the region has been struggling with ethnic and religious tensions for years.

16 people has been killed in clashes in Nigeria on Saturday, according to the country's army, according to AFP.

The violence took place at midnight in the village of Mushu in Plateau State, central Nigeria. According to AFP, clashes between shepherds and farmers in the region are common.

“We were sleeping when suddenly there were loud shots,” a resident of the village told AFP.

According to the villager, people tried to hide, but the attackers found many of them.

The region lies on the dividing line between Nigeria's mostly Muslim-dominated north and mostly Christian-dominated south. According to AFP, the region has been struggling with ethnic and religious tensions for years.

According to AFP, it is not yet known who is responsible for the attack.

A state governor Caleb Mutfwang has condemned the violence. According to the governor, the perpetrators will be held accountable.

“The government is taking proactive measures to curb attacks on innocent citizens,” the governor stated.

