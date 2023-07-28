An officer ‘raised’ in the army, the 62-year-old Nigerien general Abdourahamane Tchiani arrived at the top of the presidential guard at the time of President Mahamadou Issoufou, elected president of Niger for the first time in 2011. Shortly before the transfer of power between Mahamadou Issoufou and Mohamed Bazoum in March 2021, the general allegedly avoided a military coup, thus protecting Bazoum and obtaining confirmation of his post.

Until today he appeared on Nigerien TV as the new strong man of Niger, “President of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland” (CNSP), announced in the night between July 26 and 27 to put an “end” to the ” regime” of Bazoum, held on Wednesday in the presidential palace by Tchiani’s units.

There is little news about the general, Radio France Internationale points out, according to which the general passes for being “very discreet” but with a reputation as a ‘tough guy’, much feared by his ‘colleagues’. He is originally from the Tillaberi region of western Niger, a major recruiting area for the army, according to al-Jazeera.